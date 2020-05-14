14.05.2020 01:00:00

TRA Medical Imaging and Diagnostic Imaging Northwest announce a 'SAFE' return of patient access

TACOMA, Wash., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRA Medical Imaging ("TRA") and Diagnostic Imaging Northwest ("DINW") announce that they are immediately implementing a phased approach to expanding access to non-urgent imaging exams with an emphasis around patient and staff safety, based on Governor Jay Inslee's guidance for healthcare providers.

"Over the past few weeks, we've worked very diligently internally and with our health system partners," said Douglas Seiler, M.D., Physician President. "The primary goal of what we are trying to accomplish is to do what's best for the patient…which is at the core of our values. We are implementing a plan that takes into account the consequences of delays in diagnosis and creating undo harm, including patient anxiety, emotional distress and prolonged pain, while making sure we have the extra precautions in place to safely carry out this plan."

Over the next few weeks, a concerted effort will be made to prioritize patients whose care was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Following that, the schedule will expand to include the vast majority of imaging exams as long as patient and staff safety is not compromised.

TRA has been preparing for weeks to implement a strategy to discontinue the deferment of non-urgent studies and safely expand patient access to most imaging exams and procedures. The key to this strategy is the adoption of the "SAFE" principle across all locations.

TRA's internal definition of safe simply means:
S - Social distancing requirements with flexible waiting options.
A - Applied universal masking protocol & temperature screening
F - Facility safety enhancements including physical and engineered barriers.
E - Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

"We have and will continue to engineer our operations with the belief that physical distancing, and other protective health measures, will be in our society for the long-term," said Chris Coates, TRA's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the coming weeks and months we are planning to make continued investments in these safety efforts, including adequate protective equipment stock, so our staff and patients can continue to receive outstanding care in a safe, comfortable setting."

 

SOURCE TRA Medical Imaging Northwest

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.44
4.88 %
Lonza Grp 459.50
0.99 %
Swisscom 505.60
0.84 %
Givaudan 3’390.00
0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 349.90
0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 316.30
-4.30 %
CS Group 7.54
-4.46 %
CieFinRichemont 52.98
-5.22 %
The Swatch Grp 175.60
-5.31 %
Swiss Re 62.00
-5.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
13.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
13.05.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu
12.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Tesla startet Produktion in Kalifornien entgegen Behördenanweisung - Tesla-Aktie dreht noch ins Minus
BaFin durchleuchtet Sonderprüfungsbericht zu Wirecard - Wirecard-Aktie etwas leichter
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB