TRA Medical Imaging and Diagnostic Imaging Northwest announce a 'SAFE' return of patient access

TACOMA, Wash., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRA Medical Imaging ("TRA") and Diagnostic Imaging Northwest ("DINW") announce that they are immediately implementing a phased approach to expanding access to non-urgent imaging exams with an emphasis around patient and staff safety, based on Governor Jay Inslee's guidance for healthcare providers.

"Over the past few weeks, we've worked very diligently internally and with our health system partners," said Douglas Seiler, M.D., Physician President. "The primary goal of what we are trying to accomplish is to do what's best for the patient…which is at the core of our values. We are implementing a plan that takes into account the consequences of delays in diagnosis and creating undo harm, including patient anxiety, emotional distress and prolonged pain, while making sure we have the extra precautions in place to safely carry out this plan."

Over the next few weeks, a concerted effort will be made to prioritize patients whose care was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Following that, the schedule will expand to include the vast majority of imaging exams as long as patient and staff safety is not compromised.

TRA has been preparing for weeks to implement a strategy to discontinue the deferment of non-urgent studies and safely expand patient access to most imaging exams and procedures. The key to this strategy is the adoption of the "SAFE" principle across all locations.

TRA's internal definition of safe simply means:

S - Social distancing requirements with flexible waiting options.

A - Applied universal masking protocol & temperature screening

F - Facility safety enhancements including physical and engineered barriers.

E - Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

"We have and will continue to engineer our operations with the belief that physical distancing, and other protective health measures, will be in our society for the long-term," said Chris Coates, TRA's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the coming weeks and months we are planning to make continued investments in these safety efforts, including adequate protective equipment stock, so our staff and patients can continue to receive outstanding care in a safe, comfortable setting."

SOURCE TRA Medical Imaging Northwest