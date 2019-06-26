TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01251 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: June 26, 2019

The 48-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on May 9, 2019 with bookbuilding on May 8, 2019 with TR0GRAN01251 ISIN code and TRY 396,702,031 nominal value, is redeemed on 26.06.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 26.06.2019 Maturity (Day) 48 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01251 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 396,702,031 Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352