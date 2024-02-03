Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

AEX Gold
0.74 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameAkta sjóðir hf., an alternative investment fund
manager and a UCITC management company, acting on behalf of funds operated by the company.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Reykjavík, Iceland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameAkta HL1 hs., Akta HS1 hs., Akta HS2 slhf., Akta Stokkur hs.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Reykjavík, Iceland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:31/01/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):02/02/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.632%0.341%2.972%7,839,257
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		3.399%0.455%3.854% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
IS00000345696,684,257 2.535% 
CA02312A1066255,000 0.097% 
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A6,939,2572.973%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Forward contract13/02/202430/01/2024-13/02/2024396,0000.191%
Forward contract13/02/202430/01/2024-13/02/2024504,0000.150%
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1900,0000.341%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash
Settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Akta Sjóðir hf.2.973% 2.973%
Akta HS1 hs.   
Akta HL1 hs.   
Akta Stokkur hs.   
Akta HS2 slhf.   
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information


Akta sjóðir hf. is an alternative investment fund manager according to the Icelandic Act no. 45/2020 on
alternative investment fund managers and a UCITS management company according to the Icelandic Act no. 116/2021 on UCITS funds.



Akta sjóðir hf. does not own any shares in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. directly but holds the direct voting rights over the votes that are attached to the depositary receipts in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. owned by funds
operated by Akta sjóðir hf., as per items 7 and 8 above.


Place of completionReykjavík, Iceland
Date of completion3 February 2024

Attachment


  • Alle Nachrichten