|
21.08.2026 08:04:41
TPG Telecom H1 Profit Rises, But Revenue Edges Down; Ups Dividend; Confirms EBITDA Outlook; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - TPG Telecom Limited (TPG.AX), an Australian telecommunications company, reported higher first-half profit, mainly driven by a drop in net financing costs. Total revenue declined slightly due to lower handset and hardware sales.
Net profit after tax (NPAT) rose to A$35 million, or 1.8 cents per share, from A$32 million, or 1.7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net financing expenses declined 24.3%, resulting in savings of A$51 million, driven primarily by a sharp reduction in net bank interest expense, which fell to A$37 million from A$122 million last year.
On a pro forma basis, NPAT was A$35 million, or 1.8 cents per share, compared with a loss of A$20 million, or 1.1 cents per share, a year ago.
Underlying net profit after tax and amortization (NPATA) increased to A$70 million from A$69 million.
Pro forma underlying NPATA rose to A$70 million from A$17 million, while pro forma underlying basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to 3.6 cents from 0.9 cents.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to A$821 million from A$813 million a year earlier. On a pro forma basis, EBITDA grew 4.7%.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to A$208 million from A$205 million, while pro forma EBIT increased 30.8%.
Total revenue declined 0.9% to A$2.425 billion from A$2.448 billion, primarily due to an 8.8% decline in handset and hardware revenue to A$354 million, reflecting lower sales volumes.
Service revenue increased 0.5% to A$2.071 billion from A$2.060 billion on a pro forma basis, driven mainly by a 3.1% increase in mobile service revenue to A$1.224 billion.
The company declared an interim dividend of 10 cents per share, 25% franked, up 11.1% from the prior-year period.
For fiscal 2026, TPG Telecom maintained its EBITDA guidance of A$1.665 billion to A$1.735 billion, excluding material one-off items.
On the ASX TPG Telecom shares were up nearly 7% at A$3.7750.
Trading Signals: Aryzta: Aus der Backstube kommt Gegenwind
Schwache Halbjahreszahlen und wachsende Probleme im wichtigen Deutschlandgeschäft haben Aryzta schwer zugesetzt und die Aktie auf ein Drei-Jahres-Tief abstürzen lassen. Für spekulative Anleger könnte damit die Unterseite wieder interessant werden.Weiterlesen!
Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vor ruhigem Handelsstart -- DAX kaum verändert erwartet -- Unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürfte es zunächst kaum Bewegung geben. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ohne klare Richtung erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost sind sich am Freitag nicht ganz einig.