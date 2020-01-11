TPG Energy Announces Its Support of the Denver Association of Petroleum Landmen by Becoming a Double Platinum Sponsor

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1952, the Denver Association of Petroleum Landmen ("DAPL") has been one of the largest Landman associations in the United States. The primary goals of the association are to advance the profession of landwork, advocate continuing education, uphold the honor and integrity of the oil, gas and minerals industry, cultivate cordial relationships among its members, perpetuate the history of the land profession and the memory of its members, and abide by, foster and uphold the code of ethics.

TPG Energy believes the goals of DAPL should be a top priority for all oil, gas and mineral companies working in the industry today and, as such, has decided to sponsor DAPL by becoming a "Double Platinum – Corporate Sponsor" for the upcoming year of 2020. TPG Energy is proud of this decision as it firmly believes in the future of the energy industry and is committed to continuing its support of its fine men and women.

About TPG Energy

TPG Energy is a premier mineral acquisitions firm based in Denver, Colorado. It focuses on targeted areas of interest, allowing it to gain localized expertise. This intimate knowledge, along with the fact that TPG Energy keeps assets on its own balance sheet, allows it to offer the most competitive prices for oil and gas assets. TPG Energy is currently focused on acquiring oil and gas assets in the Great Rocky Mountain region including North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.

