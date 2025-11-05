Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'364 0.5%  SPI 17'085 0.3%  Dow 47'401 0.7%  DAX 24'050 0.4%  Euro 0.9311 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'669 0.2%  Gold 3'981 1.2%  Bitcoin 84'174 2.2%  Dollar 0.8110 0.1%  Öl 63.7 -1.0% 
Wie Experten die Nike-Aktie im Oktober einstuften
SAP-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Oktober
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
So schätzen die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im Oktober 2025 ein
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.11.2025 19:03:03

TP Group Q3 Revenues Down, But 4% On LFL Basis

(RTTNews) - TP Group (TLPFF.PK, TEP.PA) Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of 2.51 billion euros, down from 2.52 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, third quarter revenues were up 3.9%.

Revenues for the nine-month period were 7.62 billion euros, up from 7.60 billion euros last year.

Daniel Julien, CEO of TP Group, said: "The third quarter of 2025 has broadly proved consistent with the first half of the year. It demonstrated the resilience of LanguageLine Solutions in a highly challenging business environment for interpretation activities in the US. The fourth quarter of the year is typically the most significant in terms of revenue, and this year is being impacted by a combination of environmental and political factors generating headwinds across several markets. In this context, we are fully focused on making sure we deliver the adjusted 2025 objectives and our long-term Future Forward strategy."

Looking forward, TP updated its 2025 outlook and now expects group LFL revenue growth between 1.0% and 2.0%, compared to prior estimate of the lower end of the 2% to 4% range.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
09:14 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
08:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
07:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EVOTEC-Aktie knickt ein: EVOTEC kämpft weiter mit Verlusten - Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Sandoz
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ausgedient?
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
18:59 Vor Weltklimakonferenz: Bundestag bekräftigt Ziel für 2045
18:55 ROUNDUP: McDonald's steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie legt zu
18:32 ROUNDUP: Amgen hebt erneut Prognose an - Aktie an Dow-Spitze
18:30 Gericht in NRW: Kein Abschiebeschutz für Syrer
18:29 Freenet steigert operatives Ergebnis etwas stärker als erwartet
18:24 Aktien Wien Schluss: Kleines Minus
18:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Moderate Gewinne dank freundlicher US-Börsen
18:18 Planmäßiger Wechsel: Schott Pharma bekommt am 1. Mai 2026 neuen Chef
18:13 Aktien Europa Schluss: Moderate Gewinne dank freundlicher US-Börsen
18:13 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste - Robuste Konjunkturdaten belasten