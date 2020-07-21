Toyota Summer Savings Event is Happening Now at Fox Toyota

CLINTON, Tenn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are searching for a new vehicle this summer can take advantage of the Toyota Summer Savings Event happening now at Fox Toyota. Vehicles that are included with this sales event include the 2020 Toyota RAV4, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hatchback, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Liftback, Supra and Highlander. The offers are good from now through August 3.

Seven models have the same offer. It is 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is available to well-qualified customers who qualify through Toyota Financial Services. The seven models include the 2020 Toyota Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hatchback, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Liftback and Supra.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 has two lease offers available. The first is for the LE FWD gas model and it is $199 per month for 36-months with $2,999 due at signing. This is a low mileage lease. The second lease option is available on the LE AWD Hybrid model. It is $249 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing. This is also a low mileage lease.

The offer on the 2020 Toyota Highlander is for both the gas and hybrid models. It is $1,000 in customer cash. Again, this offer is available to well-qualified individuals who are approved through Toyota Financial Services.

Individuals who would like to learn more about the Summer Savings Event that is happening now at Fox Toyota can visit the dealership's website https://www.foxtoyotaclinton.com/. Interested parties who have more questions can reach the dealership by phone at 865-494-0228. Finally, the dealership is conveniently located at 228 Fox Family Lane in Clinton for those who would like a more personal experience.

SOURCE Fox Toyota