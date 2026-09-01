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Toyota Motor Aktie 763966 / US8923313071

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01.09.2026 23:26:01

Toyota RAV4 Demand Surges As Limited Supply Leaves Dealers With Few Vehicles

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(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is facing an unusual problem as strong demand for its redesigned RAV4 outpaces the number of vehicles available at dealerships across the U.S.

The RAV4 has been one of Toyota's best-selling models, with nearly 480,000 units sold in the U.S. last year, making it the country's third best-selling vehicle behind the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado.

However, Toyota's latest RAV4 is currently available only as a hybrid, while production is being increased gradually, leaving dealers with just a few days' supply.

The limited inventory has not discouraged buyers. Some customers have been willing to wait several months for their vehicles, with one Connecticut couple ordering their RAV4 in March and expecting delivery around six months later.

Demand for hybrids has also been rising as fuel prices remain elevated. More than 18 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2026 have been hybrids, according to J.D. Power, compared with 7 percent for fully electric vehicles.

Despite the shortage, Toyota's U.S. sales are still up 0.3 percent through July. Analysts say the company is unlikely to lose many customers because buyers can choose from other Toyota models while waiting for the RAV4.

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Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?

Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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