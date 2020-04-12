Toyota of Santa Maria offers at home test drives for their customers

SANTA MARIA, Calif., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People are hunkering down inside to keep safe and Toyota of Santa Maria encourages social distancing. The dealership has closed down its showroom for the time, only keeping the service center open for repairs. Of course, that doesn't mean that operations need to cease entirely.

Customers are still able to shop online and find cars that they might want to purchase, but no one should ever buy a car sight unseen. Drivers want to get their hands on a car to try it out for themselves. The at-home test drive delivers a car to your doorstep, clean and sanitized. When your test drive is over, the car is taken directly back to the dealership without any contact between you and staff. It will help keep you and your family healthy while still being able to try out new cars.

Drivers are highly encouraged to head to the website for Toyota of Santa Maria to see about scheduling an at-home test drive. They can reach out to the dealership via their website or social media sites if they have a specific. Customers can also call the dealership at 866-574-3306. Toyota of Santa Maria is ready and willing to help the server however possible.

SOURCE Toyota of Santa Maria