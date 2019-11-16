+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Toyota of Santa Maria is offering a rebate to give back to those who already give back to their community.

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some members of the community give so much back to it. Sometimes it can feel hard to truly thank them for that service. Our military members and veterans are the most well-respected people in our communities. They are our neighbors and or family, so it makes sense that we would want to thank them somehow.

Toyota of Santa Maria feels the same urge to give back. This urge led the dealership to create a rebate program for military members and veterans. Their rebate can go towards new or pre-owned vehicles on their lot. Members of the military need to show proof of their service, there are various different forms of identification that an be used. The rebate gives customers $500 towards any new or pre-owned vehicles.

Customers and drivers who are interested in taking advantage of this rebate are encouraged to reach out to the dealership. Toyota of Santa Maria can be reached via their website or over the phone. The dealership's number is 805-928-3881. A physical location for the dealership can also be found at 700 E Betteravia Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

 

SOURCE Toyota of Santa Maria

