05.04.2020 07:00:00

Toyota of San Luis Obispo is adjusting its policies and hours

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the current situation, Toyota of San Luis Obispo has set out its new hours and policy. The dealership is still committed to servicing the community to the best of its ability, but in the interest of safety it is closing the showroom. Customers are still able to reach the dealership over the phone.

The service and parts departments are still open, but staff is going the proper CDC guidelines to remain safe and sanitized. Customers who still wish to test drive cars can still do just that with Toyota of San Luis Obispo. The dealership is offering a no contact test drive service that brings the car directly to consumers.

Customers who are interested in any of these services or wish to find out more information are highly encouraged to contact Toyota of San Luis Obispo directly. Its website has chat and text functions, but the dealership can be reached directly at 805-543-7001. Drivers in need of parts or service can find the dealership located at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93405.

 

SOURCE Toyota of San Luis Obispo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronakrise: Hat Jeff Bezos noch rechtzeitig ein Amazon-Aktienpakt veräussert?
Lieferengpässe bei Gold - was das für den Bitcoin bedeutet
Experten rechnen fest mit Konsolidierung im Ölsektor
KW 14: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Trump rät zum Tragen von Masken - will sich aber nicht daran halten
Breite Ablehnung von Schäuble-Vorstoss zur Grundgesetzänderung
Lufthansa-CFO legt Amt nieder - Aufsichtsrat sucht Nachfolgelösung
iOS-Killer Cloud-Gaming: Apple Arcade macht es Konkurrenten schwer
Fintechs arbeiten an digitaler Landeswährung - welche Krypto-Versionen umgesetzt wurden
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB