Toyota of Puyallup Now Features Toyota SmartPath at its Location in Puyallup, WA

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With many Americans doing their research and ordering goods online, businesses have started providing additional services to improve the online buying process. For those in the Puyallup, WA area, Toyota of Puyallup has also done so by providing Toyota SmartPath to its website. This new feature will help enhance the online car buying experience for customers looking for a vehicle at the business.

When visiting the Toyota of Puyallup website, customers can begin the process by clicking into the dealership's current inventory. Upon finding a vehicle of interest, they can find additional details about the model and create an account through the SmartPath option to save any progress when looking at a specific model. In this way, customers can leave the site without losing progress and can return when they see fit.

With the Toyota SmartPath functionality, customers can also view specific pricing and begin the credit approval process. While looking into a specific vehicle, it is possible to unlock the lowest price on the given vehicle. This will include any special offers or annual discounts unique to Toyota of Puyallup. On top of this feature, those wanting to trade-in their vehicle can calculate an estimated value of the trade-in for a better final estimate.

Lastly, those looking for financing options can also apply for credit and financing online to determine if they could be pre-approved for the desired price. Once estimation is complete, the process can be saved and submitted to a Toyota of Puyallup associate for review. The dealership can then contact the customer in a timely manner to discuss and finalize the process.

With the Toyota SmartPath option at Toyota of Puyallup, customers can research, receive an estimate and apply for financing on a vehicle directly from the dealership's inventory from the comfort of their own home. Those with any questions or concerns are welcomed to contact Toyota of Puyallup directly. They may be reached online at https://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com/, contacted by phone at 253-286-6000 or can be found in-person at 1400 River Road in Puyallup, WA.

SOURCE Toyota of Puyallup