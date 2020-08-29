29.08.2020 15:00:00

Toyota of Puyallup Now Features Toyota SmartPath at its Location in Puyallup, WA

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With many Americans doing their research and ordering goods online, businesses have started providing additional services to improve the online buying process. For those in the Puyallup, WA area, Toyota of Puyallup has also done so by providing Toyota SmartPath to its website. This new feature will help enhance the online car buying experience for customers looking for a vehicle at the business.

When visiting the Toyota of Puyallup website, customers can begin the process by clicking into the dealership's current inventory. Upon finding a vehicle of interest, they can find additional details about the model and create an account through the SmartPath option to save any progress when looking at a specific model. In this way, customers can leave the site without losing progress and can return when they see fit.

With the Toyota SmartPath functionality, customers can also view specific pricing and begin the credit approval process. While looking into a specific vehicle, it is possible to unlock the lowest price on the given vehicle. This will include any special offers or annual discounts unique to Toyota of Puyallup. On top of this feature, those wanting to trade-in their vehicle can calculate an estimated value of the trade-in for a better final estimate.

Lastly, those looking for financing options can also apply for credit and financing online to determine if they could be pre-approved for the desired price. Once estimation is complete, the process can be saved and submitted to a Toyota of Puyallup associate for review. The dealership can then contact the customer in a timely manner to discuss and finalize the process.

With the Toyota SmartPath option at Toyota of Puyallup, customers can research, receive an estimate and apply for financing on a vehicle directly from the dealership's inventory from the comfort of their own home. Those with any questions or concerns are welcomed to contact Toyota of Puyallup directly. They may be reached online at https://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com/, contacted by phone at 253-286-6000 or can be found in-person at 1400 River Road in Puyallup, WA.

 

SOURCE Toyota of Puyallup

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
UBS erhöht BIP-Prognose 2020 für die Schweiz auf minus 5,1 Prozent
Achiko-Aktie zweistellig fester: Achiko verkauft Empatkali-Anteile - Fokussierung auf COVID-19-Testtechnologie
ARYZTA will offenbar nur US-Geschäft verkaufen - ARYZTA-Aktie höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB