20.03.2020 06:00:00

Toyota of Lompoc outlines its response to the COVID-19 virus

LOMPOC, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Times are certainly tough out there as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities are doing their best to combat the spread and minimize their individual risk. Of course, life must still go on, we can't come to a complete halt.

Toyota of Lompoc knows how tense times are, but they are committed to serving the community however they can. They have taken a lot of steps to protect both their staff and the community. The dealership is still open to the public, but measures have been taken to keep everyone safe.

The first, and most important, thing that Toyota of Lompoc has focused on is keeping everything clean. The entirety of the dealership will be cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the day. All high touch surfaces, such as telephones, keyboards, and door handles, will be disinfected and wiped down several times a day.

All of their cars will also be cleaned and sanitized regularly. The Toyota of Lompoc staff is committed to making sure everything is as clean as possible. The staff is working under strict hygiene protocol to help minimize their risk of exposure and spread. Throughout the showroom of Toyota of Lompoc there are hand sanitizing stations to help keep customers clean as they walk through the dealership to help stay safe and healthy.

Toyota of Lompoc is still happy to help customers even if they don't want to come to the dealership directly. There are chat, text, e-mail, and phone options available for folks who want to reach out. If you have any questions about the dealership or our process during this time, then please give us a call and we'll be happy to help however we can.

 

SOURCE Toyota of Lompoc

