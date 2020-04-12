+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
12.04.2020 07:00:00

Toyota of Lompoc offers at home test drives for their customers

LOMPOC, Calif., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People are hunkering down inside to keep safe and Toyota of Lompoc encourages social distancing. The dealership has closed down its showroom for the time, only keeping the service center open for repairs. Of course, that doesn't mean that operations need to cease entirely.

There are still customers who are interested in buying cars and want to see or try new cars. With things slowed or shutdown, how are customers supposed to get to the cars they want? Thankfully, Toyota of Lompoc is offering an at-home test drive service. Customers who are interested in a vehicle can schedule a test drive with a car that will be delivered to their home. It will be cleaned and sanitized before being sent out. You can give it a quick spin before it is driven back to the dealership without you ever having to come down to the dealership.

Drivers are highly encouraged to head to the website for Toyota of Lompoc to see about scheduling an at-home test drive. They can reach out to the dealership via their website or social media sites if they have a specific. Customers can also call the dealership at 888-490-9377.

 

SOURCE Toyota of Lompoc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Deutsche Bank hat bei Tesla Hoffnung auf schwarze Zahlen im ersten Quartal
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Umkämpftes Cloud-Geschäft: Analyse zeigt starkes Wachstum - die grössten Cloud-Anbieter
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB