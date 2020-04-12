Toyota of Lompoc offers at home test drives for their customers

LOMPOC, Calif., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People are hunkering down inside to keep safe and Toyota of Lompoc encourages social distancing. The dealership has closed down its showroom for the time, only keeping the service center open for repairs. Of course, that doesn't mean that operations need to cease entirely.

There are still customers who are interested in buying cars and want to see or try new cars. With things slowed or shutdown, how are customers supposed to get to the cars they want? Thankfully, Toyota of Lompoc is offering an at-home test drive service. Customers who are interested in a vehicle can schedule a test drive with a car that will be delivered to their home. It will be cleaned and sanitized before being sent out. You can give it a quick spin before it is driven back to the dealership without you ever having to come down to the dealership.

Drivers are highly encouraged to head to the website for Toyota of Lompoc to see about scheduling an at-home test drive. They can reach out to the dealership via their website or social media sites if they have a specific. Customers can also call the dealership at 888-490-9377.

