Toyota of Lompoc is offering a rebate to give back to those who already give back to their community.

LOMPOC, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are some members of the community who give so much to us. Sometimes it can feel hard to truly thank those that give back. Our military members and first responders are some of the most well-respected people in our communities. They are our neighbors and or family, so it makes sense that we would want to thank them somehow.

Toyota of Lompoc feels the same urge to give back to these members. This urge led the dealership to create a rebate program for military members and first responders. Their rebate can go towards new or pre-owned vehicles on their lot. Members of the military or first responders only need to show up in uniform or with a valid ID and our sales staff will work with you. The rebate gives customers $500 towards any new or pre-owned vehicles.

Customers and drivers who are interested in taking advantage of this rebate are encouraged to reach out to the dealership. Toyota of Lompoc can be reached via their website or over the phone. The dealership's number is 805-736-1295. A physical location for the dealership can also be found at 203 East Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436.

SOURCE Toyota of Lompoc