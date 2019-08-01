01.08.2019 00:30:00

Toyota of Hattiesburg Introduces the Toyota Rewards Visa to Customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota is encouraging customers to take advantage of its Toyota Rewards Visa card. Just by using the Toyota card for everyday purchases, customers can earn points that are redeemable for merchandise. Applying for this rewards Visa is quick, easy and can be done online.

Customers who apply for the Toyota Rewards Visa and get approved will be able to use their rewards card for purchases of their choice. By using the rewards Visa, members will receive 3.99% APR on all purchases for the first six months, five points for every $1 spent at participating Toyota dealerships and one point for every $1 that is spent everywhere else the Visa is accepted.

By using the Toyota Rewards Visa and building up points, shoppers can use the points towards Toyota service, Toyota parts or accessories or even put the money towards the purchase of an eligible Toyota vehicle.

More information on the Toyota Rewards Visa can be found by visiting the dealership's website (http://www.toyotahattiesburg.com) and clicking on the 'Toyota Rewards' link that can be found under the finance tab. Points that are earned may not be redeemed for cash value. Only participating Toyota dealerships will allow for the redemption of the rewards points.

The dealership can be reached by calling 601-255-0887 and more information about the Toyota Rewards Visa can be learned by asking for the finance department. Toyota of Hattiesburg is located at 6461 US Hwy 98 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

 

SOURCE Toyota of Hattiesburg

