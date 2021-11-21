SMI 12’545 -0.1%  SPI 16’109 -0.1%  Dow 35’602 -0.8%  DAX 16’160 -0.4%  Euro 1.0478 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’356 -0.6%  Gold 1’846 -0.7%  Bitcoin 53’692 2.0%  Dollar 0.9287 0.3%  Öl 78.6 -3.1% 
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation to Provide Consumer Financing Solutions for Great American Outdoors Group, Parent Company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and White River Marine Group

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) announced the entry into a letter of intent with Great American Outdoors LLC, the parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and the White River Marine Group—makers of such legendary boat brands as Tracker, Ranger, Mako, Hatteras and others. This agreement will expand Toyota's relationship with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's to include offering financial services for the company's boats, all-terrain vehicle products and other mobility products. Starting in May 2022, Bass Pro Shops Financial Services expects to provide inventory financing for Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, its affiliates and authorized independent dealers. Over time, the services are expected to expand to include consumer financing and voluntary protection products and services.

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation Logo

"With this agreement, our commitment to improving the customer experience now extends to every aspect of boat and vehicle ownership," says Johnny Morris, founder and leader of the Great American Outdoors Group. "Our new agreement with Toyota gives our customers and industry leading independent dealer network access to the world's best financing options, backed by decades of integrity and service. What excites us the most, however, is further aligning with Toyota, a truly world class company with truly world class, genuine people."

"We couldn't be happier to grow our business with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, recognized as North America's premier outdoor and conservation company," said Mark Templin, president of TMCC. "We've developed a comprehensive suite of proprietary financial services products, exceptional customer service capabilities and best-in-class solutions that are attractive to brands who recognize the need to harness technology and a customer-first mindset in support of growing their brand loyalty, retention and profitability."

A Longstanding Partnership

In 2020, Toyota and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership for an additional five years, which will lead the brands into 20 years of collaboration together. Toyota is the Official Vehicle and Mobility Category Partner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, and is proud to partner with a brand that aligns with Toyota's brand ethos, "Let's Go Places."  In similar style, at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, "Your Adventure Starts Here" helps customers connect with the outdoors through the gear, apparel and expertise they need.  Visit the Toyota Newsroom for more information on the Toyota-Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's history including the new private label relationship.

About Toyota Motor Credit Corporation 
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) operates in the United States to offer retail auto financing and leasing to customers through auto dealerships. TMCC has a range of products to meet dealers' financing needs and also offers extended service contracts and other vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS) and its subsidiaries. TMCC offers its finance and protection products to Toyota customers and dealers using the Toyota Financial Services brand name. Lexus Financial Services is the brand for finance and protection products for Lexus dealers and customers. TMCC also offers private label financial services to other mobility product providers, including under the Mazda Financial Services brand. As of March 31, 2021, TMCC employed approximately 3,600 team members nationwide, and has assets totaling nearly $133 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial/.

Media Contacts: 

Aurelia Vasquez
469-292-3153
aurelia.vasquez@toyota.com 

Vince Bray 
469-486-9065 
vincent.bray@toyota.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-credit-corporation-to-provide-consumer-financing-solutions-for-great-american-outdoors-group-parent-company-of-bass-pro-shops-cabelas-and-white-river-marine-group-301429510.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

