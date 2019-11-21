Toyota Corolla Awarded 2020 Green Car Of The Year And Honda CR-V 2020 Green SUV Of The Year

Top Green Vehicles Identified Today at AutoMobility LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's all-new generation 2020 Toyota Corolla, including the Corolla Hybrid, has won Green Car Journal's coveted 2020 Green Car of the Year® award, with the 2020 Honda CR-V and all-new CR-V Hybrid named the magazine's prestigious 2020 Green SUV of the Year™. The announcements were made during a Green Car Awards™ press conference today at AutoMobility LA, preceding the start of the LA Auto Show.

"The 2020 Toyota Corolla and Honda CR-V earned their respective 2020 Green Car of the Year® and 2020 Green SUV of the Year™ distinctions by standing out with their exceptional efficiency, desired features, and satisfying driving experience," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "The first-ever addition of hybrid versions to these popular mainstream models is a real plus. Importantly, affordable price points for both conventional and hybrid variants make them approachable to a great many buyers and not just a select few."

Along with the standard hallmarks of safety, value, performance, and style, efficiency and affordability to the mass market are important elements in the selection of Green Car Journal's Green Car of the Year® and Green SUV of the Year™. Substantial numbers of more environmentally-positive vehicles such as these on the nation's highways bring a cumulative and significant reduction of carbon emissions and fuel use over time.

Featuring a more sophisticated look and riding on a stiffer platform with independent multilink rear suspension, the 12th generation Toyota Corolla features improved ride and handling and a full complement of driver-assist systems rivaling those found in more expensive models. The conventionally-powered Corolla achieves notably high fuel economy of up to 31 city/40 highway mpg, with the Corolla Hybrid rated at an impressive 53 city/52 highway mpg.

Honda's popular CR-V offers an array of design and technology refinements for 2020 along with the important addition of an all-wheel-drive hybrid version, the first hybrid Honda SUV sold in the U.S. The CR-V Hybrid uses Honda's efficient two-motor hybrid system to deliver an expected 50 percent fuel economy increase over the already-fuel efficient gasoline model. CR-Vs come standard with the full suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assist technologies.

Finalists for this year's Green Car of the Year® included the Ford Escape, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Soul, Mazda3, and Toyota Corolla. In contention for Green SUV of the Year™ were Ford Explorer Hybrid, Honda CR-V, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Toyota RAV4. By virtue of their notable 'green' credentials and environmental achievement, each of these Green Car Awards™ finalists are honored with Green Car Journal's prestigious 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence™ recognition.

Now in its 15th year, the high-profile Green Car of the Year® is selected by Green Car Journal editors and invited jurors from respected national environmental and energy efficiency organizations. This year's jurors include celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno; Dr. Alan Lloyd, President Emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and Senior Research Fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin; Mindy Lubber, President of CERES; Jason Hartke, President of the Alliance to Save Energy; Matt Petersen, President and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and Advisory Board Chair of Climate Mayors; and Jean-Michel Cousteau, President of Ocean Futures Society.

"More than 40 percent of this year's debut vehicles at AutoMobility LA were alternative fuel," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "In a city that prides itself on being the top green market, it's appropriate that Green Car Journal has chosen our platform to announce the winners of its prestigious award and we are honored to partner with them to celebrate alt-fuel progress."

About the Green Car Awards

Since 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal has been recognized as the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. GreenCarJournal.com presents 'green car' articles online along with a focus on connectivity. Green Car of the Year®, Green SUV of the Year™, Green Car Awards™, and Green Car Product of Excellence™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

