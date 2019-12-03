Toyota Canada Inc. Sales Increase 1.9%, Set November Record

Electrified vehicle sales set record for eighth straight month, up 36.6%

Lexus sales up 17.3% for new monthly record

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) reported sales of 19,089 vehicles for November, up 1.9% with both the Toyota and Lexus Divisions setting monthly records.

TCI reported its eighth straight month of record electrified vehicle sales (2,785 units, up 36.6%) as more Canadians are finding a Toyota or Lexus hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicle that meets their needs.

The Prius Prime plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (682 units, up 204.5%) and the made-in-Canada RAV4 Hybrid (1,102 units, up 34.7%), both setting November records, continue to lead the way, far eclipsing TCI's annual electrified vehicle sales record with year-to-date sales of 32,903 units, up 47.9% compared to the same period last year.

Led by the RX (1,021 units, up 35.2%), TCI's Lexus luxury division reported sales of 2,281 units, up 17.3%. TCI's Toyota Division reported sales of 16,808 units in November, up 0.1%.

The RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX Hybrid, which together make up nearly one third of TCI's vehicle sales, are all made in Canada.

Additional November Highlights

TCI truck sales of 13,229 units, up 9.3% (new November record)

RAV4 sales of 5,634 units, up 19.4% (new November record)

Highlander sales of 1,316 units, up 18.2% (new November record)

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over eight million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

