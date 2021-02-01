SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 

01.02.2021 03:06:00

Toyobo develops new functional OPP barrier film

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyobo Co., Ltd. has developed a new biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film with high gas barrier function that will enable mono-material packaging. The product, named DP065, will be introduced to clients as a sample in mid-March and is scheduled to be launched around on the end of April.

Demand for eco-friendly products is rising because consumers across the world have become increasingly conscious about the importance of protecting the environment. Food packaging films, which must meet high functionality standards, are made up of several materials with different properties, such as PET films, aluminum foil and polyethylene films. These types of packaging are called multi-layer. However, multi-layer packaging is not easy to recycle because they contain multiple materials.

To address this issue, Toyobo has developed DP065, an OPP film that will help create mono-material products. It possesses high gas barrier function and excellent processing suitability while complying with international safety standards for packaging materials. Furthermore, DP065 does not contain chlorine, so it does not emit harmful gas containing chlorine and its compounds when recycled or incinerated.

Toyobo has promoted mono-material by marketing OlyesterTM, a polyester film used as a sealant and for other purposes. Toyobo will continue contributing to a circular economy by broadening its lineup of highly functional film products using polyolefin and spreading them around the world.

Main features of OPP barrier film DP065
- High barrier properties: Water vapor transmittance of 2g/m2d; oxygen transmittance of 2cc/m2d・atm
- Excellent processing suitability (printing, laminating and pouch making): High heat resistance OPP developed as a base film
- Safety: Complies with FDA and EU regulations
- Does not contain chlorine: No emissions of gas containing chlorine and its compounds when recycled or incinerated

For more information:

https://www.toyobo-global.com/news/2021/release_326.html

SOURCE Toyobo Co., Ltd.

