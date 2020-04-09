09.04.2020 01:35:00

Toy Company - Goliath Gives Back During Covid-19 Crisis

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's more that one virus that's reaching unexpected proportions across the U.S. When Richardson, Texas-based Goliath launched the card game, Virus, in January of this year, it never expected a global pandemic to boost consumer sales by 10 times overnight. Now, the company is giving back all proceeds to the World Health Organization during the month of April to support research necessary to stop the pandemic.

"When we launched Virus, the concept was a fun family card game where players attempt to be the first one to get four healthy organs while blocking their competitors from achieving the same goal." said Mary Higbe, Director of Marketing for Goliath.

"Now, it's hard to believe that we are living with a new reality, and we want to do want we can to contribute to our global community in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

All profits made from the game during the month of April will be donated directly to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

These donations support work to track and understand the spread of the virus, to ensure the distribution of essential supplies to patients and frontline workers and to accelerate the development of tests, treatments and vaccines needed.

Goliath is also giving to the community in non-monetary ways. With shelter-in-place forcing families to stay home, the demand for their board games is also on the rise.

The toy company has donated hundreds of puzzles and games to local centers such as Children's Medical Center Plano, Children's Medical Center Dallas and Highland Springs Senior Living Community to give these children, and children at heart, an opportunity to enjoy some fun and entertainment while facing these challenging times.

"Our residents are sheltering in place in their homes to maintain safety, and these games provide some fun distraction from the reality of what's going on outside", said Jill Studly, physician at Highland Springs. "Both Sequence and Rummikub are huge favorites here."

"At a time when life is disrupted, Goliath is pleased to be able to contribute our games to medical facilities and senior centers in hopes of providing some normalcy and fun for patients and their families," said Higbe. "As our community continues to shelter in place to help flatten the curve, we hope puzzles and games are a way to strengthen bonds and ease the anxiety, and we look forward to continuing to give in multiple ways during this crisis."

Members of the media are invited to schedule interviews to further discuss Goliath's philanthropic initiatives. Please reach out to Goliath's PR Team at a.lloyd@goliathgroup.com.

About Goliath

Goliath was founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and he cofounded the Goliath's USA division with David Norman in 2008. Goliath is now a global manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Rummikub®, Rubik's Cube®, Tri-Ominos®, Sequence®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo™, Gator Golf®, Let's Go Fishin® and Phlat Ball®. The company has continued to see substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy® and JAX® in the US, Crown & Andrews® and Britz 'n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, Elephanta® in New Zealand, and Vivid® in the UK. Goliath is a market leader in TV-promoted games and is active in many other toy categories, such as puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties. Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.goliathgames.com.

 

SOURCE Goliath Games

