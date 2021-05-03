SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’132 0.8%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0994 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’455 1.5%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.2%  Öl 67.5 0.4% 
03.05.2021 21:32:00

Toy Association Offers Families "Top 5 Tips" For Safe Outdoor Play

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer just around the corner and families gearing up for an active season outdoors, The Toy Association is offering parents key advice on how to keep their kids safe, whether they are playing with ride-ons, having fun at the park or pool, or simply exploring nature.

The Toy Association logo (PRNewsfoto/The Toy Association)

"Among the many things we learned during the past year of the pandemic, is how important outdoor play is for kids' physical, social, and emotional development and well-being. But we want families to also be aware of some important safety tips before kids head out to play," said Joan Lawrence, The Toy Association's Toy Safety Mom and senior vice president of standards and technical affairs. "Following this simple safety guidance can go a long way toward preventing unnecessary accidents and injuries."

The Toy Association is sharing these easy-to-follow outdoor safety tips for parents and caregivers. Additional tips for safe play year-round can always be found at www.PlaySafe.org.

TIP 1: Buy only from reputable sellers. Whether you choose to shop online or in store for your outdoor ride-ons, backyard play equipment, or other toys, be sure you are buying from a reputable, verified seller, since their products are rigorously tested for compliance with our nation's world-class safety standards.

TIP 2: Age matters. Always adhere to a toy's age grading and safety information. It's designed to keep kids safe. For example, toys labeled 3+ might contain small parts that are a choking hazard for children under three (or those who still mouth toys).

TIP 3: Ride safely. The whole family should wear a helmet and protective gear when using anything with wheels such as bikes, scooters, and skateboards.

TIP 4: Store your toys. Keep toys away from pools, driveways, and streets with traffic. This will keep kids away from potentially dangerous situations.

TIP 5: Supervise play. Homes with swing sets or pools—even very small kiddie pools—require an extra dose of adult supervision during play. It's especially important to never leave children unattended near water.

"The Toy Association and our members take toy safety extremely seriously and are committed to educating parents and caregivers about safe play year-round," noted Lawrence. "Families can rely on us for the most up-to-date toy and play safety advice, 24/7, 365 days a year. We encourage parents and caregivers to visit www.PlaySafe.org for even more safety tips and information."

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toy-association-offers-families-top-5-tips-for-safe-outdoor-play-301282449.html

SOURCE The Toy Association

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:01 Vontobel: Mission Weltall - der Space Technology Index
08:20 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
07:46 Die USA gibt die Marschrichtung vor
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
CS-Aktie letztlich fester: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Dow stärker -- Hang Seng letztlich deutlich schwächer
Kritik an Tesla in China: Tesla als "arrogant" beschuldigt
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
Investorenlegende Buffett sieht Nachfolge bei Berkshire Hathaway geregelt - Aktie in Grün
Trotz Krypto-Skepsis: JPMorgan plant anscheinend Bitcoin-Fonds
Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit