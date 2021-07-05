SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’462 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9222 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 21:13:00

Toxicology IND Preclinical Research Services by Altogen Labs CRO

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altogen Labs, a preclinical CRO, provides essential safety and efficacy testing for novel medicines (GLP-compliant pharm/tox assays per FDA IND requirements). Company works with renowned academic research organizations and pharma/biotech industry to reduce GLP studies timelines and costs while maintaining high quality and GLP standards. Altogen Labs preclinical CRO services includes efficacy xenograft studies (over 100 validated xenografts), assay development (ELISA, in vivo RNAi, biodistribution, etc) and full spectrum of pharm/tox safety assays.

Pharmacology and toxicology testing performed both in vitro and in vivo, ensuring safety and effectiveness that is of utmost importance for any novel medical test compound. Toxicology studies are essential in determining safe dosage amounts, as well as understanding mechanism of action and ways of drug delivery for humans. Standard toxicology tests to assess toxicology profile of the novel medical compound include: acute toxicity (short-term toxicological effects), sub-chronic toxicity (repeated administration of small doses of the test compound), and chronic toxicology (adverse effects following repeated exposure for long period of time). Pharmacology PK/PD tests performed to supplement safety data with pharmacokinetics, dynamics, and metabolism analysis.

While novel test compound efficiency and safety testing can be standard, Altogen Labs offers a number of custom preclinical services to understand the mechanism of action of test compound. These assays include the biomarker screening, gene expression analysis (both protein and mRNA expression levels), gene silencing functional assays (RNAi library screening), correlation of PK/PD assays with tissue biodistribution and hematological analysis to predict and identify possible adverse effects in humans. Altogen Labs perform all in vivo laboratory services under IACUC regulated guidelines and committed to the highest standards of laboratory animal welfare. The variety of oncology, pharmacology, and biotechnology services provided by Altogen Labs are all executed timely, with high quality, and at highly competitive prices to ensure the success of the project and guarantee that client expectations are met.

About Altogen Labs

Altogen Labs (altogenlabs.com) is a GLP-compliant contract research laboratory (preclinical CRO) located in Austin, TX. Company provides all types of pharmacology and toxicology preclinical studies to determine the safety of novel medical test compounds and evaluate the therapeutic effectiveness of a potential drug candidate prior to starting clinical trials.

Contact

Altogen Labs
11200 Manchaca Road, Suite 203
Austin, TX, 78748
(512) 433-6177
Web: https://altogenlabs.com
E-mail: info@altogenlabs.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toxicology-ind-preclinical-research-services-by-altogen-labs-cro-301325633.html

SOURCE Altogen Labs

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
10:12 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
05:55 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullishe Konsolidierung unter Rekordhoch / Netflix – Wird das Dreieck gesprengt?
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
Jeremy Grantham: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist gekommen
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Tesla will autonomes Fahren durch Bau eines Supercomputers vorantreiben
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Sonova-Aktie gibt nach: Sonova-Aktionär Capital Group baut Beteiligung aus
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Landis+Gyr schliesst Vertrag über Netzmodernisierungsprojekt in USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit