+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 15:17:00

Township of Boardman, OH launches OpenGov cloud software to improve permitting process

BOARDMAN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Township of Boardman, Ohio launched an online portal using OpenGov Permitting, Licensing and Code Enforcement (PLC). Boardman is using the cloud platform for code enforcement requests and inspections, development permits, and rental property registration.

OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and performance for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government.

"OpenGov PLC allows for an unprecedented level of process automation around community development services, which will be a huge benefit to both Boardman's department staff and public applicants," said OpenGov's Head of Local Government Business Mike Mattson.

"We've been looking carefully for the right solution to help improve service and reduce paper consumption," said Boardman Township Zoning and Development Director Krista Beniston. "OpenGov provides us with an incredible amount of data, so we can make informed decisions."

Focusing on neighborhood needs
Boardman is using OpenGov to revolutionize its code enforcement process. Requests were previously processed manually using pictures, filing cabinets, and log sheets.

"OpenGov's integrated mapping optimizes inspection routes, paper files are gone," said Beniston. "This means fewer errors and cases are resolved faster. We switched to OpenGov's intuitive system quickly and realized time savings immediately."

Beniston continued, "By reducing the time cases are open, staff is available for proactive inspections, so we can improve neighborhoods, housing inventory, and property values."

Saving time, energy, and paper with development permits and rental property registrations
The new portal on Boardman's website also allows for online development permit applications and rental property registrations, replacing a cumbersome in-person process.

"Local sign companies are using the OpenGov system which reduces calls and visits saving staff time," Beniston noted.

Boardman's new streamlined workflow using the OpenGov system allows for a more sustainable solution to process the expected 2,000 annual applications. Boardman is proactively encouraging online applications and soon hopes to eliminate paper processing entirely.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the industry leader in providing government organizations with modern, cloud-based software solutions to help improve transparency and public service. Over 2,200 public agencies across the U.S. rely on OpenGov to help allocate resources, increase efficiency, improve public engagement and make data and information readily available to staff and the public.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/township-of-boardman-oh-launches-opengov-cloud-software-to-improve-permitting-process-300989233.html

SOURCE OpenGov

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold profitiert von höherer Risikoaversion
09:24
Vontobel: Ölkonzerne mit 5% p.a. und Partizipation nach oben
08:54
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:25
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
20.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.01.20
Schroders: Hohe Erwartungen: Können Private Assets die grossen Hoffnungen erfüllen?
20.01.20
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS verdient im vierten Quartal mehr als erwartet - Renditeziel nach unten angepasst
US-Indizes eröffnen schwächer -- SMI und DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie büsst ein: Heideldruck senkt Prognose - Anleger geschockt
Lonza-Aktie steigt: Lonza wächst nur im Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Evolva-Aktie beflügelt: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat und in der Geschäftsleitung
Logitech-Aktie legt zu: Logitech erzielt Rekordergebnis und bestätigt Ausblick
Spekulationen: Bringt Apple ein neues MacBook heraus?
Experte: Gold-Rally noch lange nicht zu Ende
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zu Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Deshalb schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes eröffnen schwächer -- SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung getrübt. Der heimische Markt kann am Dienstag seine Verluste im Verlauf wett machen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich knapp auf rotem Terrain. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es deutlicher abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;