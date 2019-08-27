Townsen Memorial Hospital Launches New Emergency Room and Clinics

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After remodeling the hospital in 2018, Townsen Memorial Hospital has continued to grow, with the addition of two new clinics and an emergency room. The clinics boast new facilities, up to date medical technology, and highly regarded physicians and surgeons.

Among these distinguished medical professionals are Dr. Clifton Thomas, MD who is regarded as "Houston's most beloved bariatric surgeon" as well as Dr. Mary Ann Spires, DC voted as one of Houston's Top Doctors.

The newly established clinics can offer consultations to new patients, conservative treatments as well as surgical procedures ranging from Neurosurgery to Plastic Surgery. Townsen Memorial Clinics has recruited names such as Dr. Mark Khorsandi, MD – one of the few surgeons in Texas trained in migraine, hand and microsurgery; Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO who specializes in plastic surgery as well as hand surgery and microvascular surgery; and Dr. Paul Kobza, MD a well established shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist surgeon.

Delicate surgeries like spinal and neurosurgery are also within the scope of the medical talent at Townsen Memorial Clinics. Dr. Kenneth J.H. Lee, MD specializes in minimally invasive spinal surgery as does Dr. Gregory Dr. Gregory J. Elders, MD who has over 20 years of experience and completed his residency at the Highly Regarded Texas Back Institute. Also on the Townsen Memorial Clinics staff is Dr. Teodulo, MD an anesthesiology specialist who has been practicing for more than 26 years and was previously the Chief of Neuro-anesthesiology at Memorial Herman Hospital. Dr. Aves also specializes in pain management, founding an organization for spinal pain management.

Besides surgical intervention, Townsen Memorial Clinics offer chiropractic, physical therapy and wellness. Patient forms for new patients an be found on their website and filled out prior to your appointment, promising less time spent in a waiting room.

These three new facilities are a display of the growth Townsen Memorial Hospital has made since the remodeling and reopening after its facilities were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The damages done by the hurricane totaled approximately $7 million dollars.

Townsen Memorial aims to continue expanding their services, opening additional clinics and emergency room locations, in the coming years.

About Townsen Memorial Clinics

The Humble Clinic is located off of 1485 FM 1960 1960 Bypass Rd. Appointments can be made by calling (713) 955-4601.

The Houston Clinic is located in the Houston, Bellaire area off of 4615 Southwest Freeway. Appointments can be made by calling (832) 767-2280.

For more information regarding either of the Townsen Memorial Clinics, visit their website at http://www.townsenclinic.com

About Townsen Memorial Emergency Room

Townsen Memorial Emergency Room is conveniently located in Humble off of 59 N at the corner of FM 1960 and E. Townsen Rd.. Townsen Memorial's ER offers a variety of emergency treatments ranging from wound care to urology. The facility boasts new equipment, X-RAY and MRI imaging, as well as immediate hospital admission if needed. The ER accepts most kinds of insurance and any type of workman's compensation.

For more information regarding Townsen Memorial ER and its services, call (281) 369-9001 or visit http://www.townsenmemorialhospital.com/emergency/

