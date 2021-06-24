SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’216 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0954 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’777 -0.1%  Bitcoin 31’879 3.2%  Dollar 0.9183 0.0%  Öl 75.3 -0.2% 

24.06.2021 19:00:00

TOUS Les JOURS Branches Out and Open More Stores in Massachusetts and Texas

COMMERCE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain known for its wide range of cake and pastry selection, announces that 2 new locations will be opened this month.

The chain is branching out its business in the Massachusetts area and opening up a new store in Malden, MA this month. This store will be its first standalone TOUS les JOURS location in Massachusetts with the new store concept that was introduced last year in California. With its new white and gold interior, the bakery welcomes guests with a clean and modern-classic vibe.

The chain is also opening up a new store in Killeen, TX, as the brand tries to expand its business in Texas. Located at 714 S Fort Hood Street, this location will be the brand's 9th store in the lone star state.

At new locations, customers will be able to enjoy freshly baked bread, gourmet-style cakes, and special bakery gift items. To celebrate the openings, new stores are also offering opening promotion deals where customers can receive free brand merchandise with purchases. Quantities are limited, and each store has its own limitations.

Now with the 2 new locations, customers can enjoy TOUS les JOURS bakery goods in 15 different states at 69 different locations. The brand plans to expand its business in current and new markets and open several more stores this year.

TOUS les JOURS Malden opens at 230 Pleasant St. Malden, MA 02148 with hours of 7:30am to 9:30pm, and TOUS les JOURS Killeen opens at 714 S. Fort Hood St. Killeen, TX 76541 with hours of 9:00am to 8:00pm from Monday to Saturday and 10:00am to 8pm on Sundays.

To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com/locations

About TOUS les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.  

Media Contact:
Joon Kwon
323-480-9158
w.kwon@cj.net

Related Images

tous-les-jours-bakery.jpg
TOUS les JOURS Bakery

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tous-les-jours-branches-out-and-open-more-stores-in-massachusetts-and-texas-301319599.html

SOURCE TOUS les JOURS USA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
11:34 Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 3. Quartal / Booking Holdings / EasyJet / TUI
10:28 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Schweizer Titel
09:58 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
09:06 SMI im Konsolidierungsmodus
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet
SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit