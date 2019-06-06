|
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX - TOU) ("Tourmaline") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 18, 2019 were elected as directors of Tourmaline at its annual meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by Tourmaline's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Tourmaline:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes
% Withheld
Michael L. Rose
186,856,604
97.07
5,630,253
2.93
Brian G. Robinson
186,030,852
96.65
6,456,005
3.35
Jill T. Angevine
191,420,699
99.45
1,066,158
0.55
William D. Armstrong
191,973,047
99.73
513,810
0.27
Lee A. Baker
191,275,118
99.37
1,211,739
0.63
John W. Elick
192,014,414
99.75
472,443
0.25
Andrew B. MacDonald
190,294,710
99.86
2,192,147
1.14
Lucy M. Miller
190,886,489
99.17
1,600,368
0.83
Ronald C. Wigham
191,206,546
99.33
1,280,311
0.67
About Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
