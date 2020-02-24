24.02.2020 11:06:00

#ToughTimesTogether HKBN Offers 1-month Waiver Relief Worth Over HK$100M to All Residential Fixed Services and Enterprise Customers

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Hong Kong, a heavy toll has been taken on many businesses and families resulting in financial losses, wage cuts and layoffs. HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group") announced today that, in step with its core purpose to "Make Our Home a Better Place to Live", the Group will tide over the tough times together by offering a 1-month service fee waiver* for all its customers of residential fixed services (i.e. broadband, home telephone and IDD monthly plan), HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES"), HKBN JOS and HKBN Cloud, benefiting over 900,000 Hong Kong households and companies. In total, these waivers represent more than HK$100 million in relief for Hong Kongers.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200224/2728273-1-a 

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190604/2486375-1LOGO

Starting from 2 to 15 March 2020, any HKBN residential fixed services (broadband, home telephone service and IDD monthly plan) customers can visit http://www.hkbn.net/ToughTimesTogether-en or use My HKBN App and register to receive a 1-month service fee waiver** (up to HK$200 per account). During the same period, corporate customers of HKBNES, HKBN JOS and HKBN Cloud can visit http://www.hkbn.net/ToughTimesTogether-en and register to receive a 1-month service fee waiver** (up to HK$500 per business registration number).

William Yeung, Co-Owner & Executive Vice-chairman and NiQ Lai, Co-Owner & Group CEO said, "As Hong Kong is deep in our roots, we believe it is our responsibility as one of Hong Kong's leading enterprises, to proactively do everything possible to help ease the financial burden of our fellow Hong Kongers in such tough times. Realistically, as our own measures will only go so far, we hope more companies will step up to extend a helping hand. Our collective action for Hong Kong will make all the difference. Let's get through these challenges via #ToughTimesTogether."

*Terms and conditions apply. Details will be available on customer e-newsletters or emails, and on  http://www.hkbn.net/ToughTimesTogether-en on 2 March 2020.

**Applicable only to monthly service customers. Mobile services excluded.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning Asia across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop information and communications technology ("ICT") services that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a Core Purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toughtimestogether-hkbn-offers-1-month-waiver-relief-worth-over-hk100m-to-all-residential-fixed-services-and-enterprise-customers-301009735.html

SOURCE HKBN Group

