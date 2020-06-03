03.06.2020 23:57:00

Touchstone Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 3, 2020.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (CNW Group/Touchstone Exploration Inc.)

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1.  Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at seven, with 83.78% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2.  Shareholders approved the election of seven nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

Name of Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

Paul R. Baay

39,484,167

98.99

403,179

1.01

Kenneth R. McKinnon

34,764,027

87.16

5,123,319

12.84

Peter Nicol

35,301,859

88.50

4,585,487

11.50

Stanley T. Smith

35,284,643

88.46

4,602,703

11.54

Thomas E. Valentine

34,843,777

87.36

5,043,569

12.64

Dr. Harrie Vredenburg

35,284,384

88.46

4,602,962

11.54

John D. Wright

39,686,453

99.50

200,893

0.50

3.  Resolution to appoint the firm of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be determined and fixed by the directors of the Company, with 99.72% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

SOURCE Touchstone Exploration Inc.

