touchCARDIO's Journal, Heart International, Becomes the Official Journal of C3

LONDON, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of their 15th global summit in Orlando, C3 have confirmed that they have formed an exclusive partnership with Heart International, a leading journal from medical education provider touchCARDIO. As part of this partnership, Heart International becomes the official journal of C3. Heart International is a free-to-access, peer reviewed journal dedicated to the publication of original research and reviews on cardiovascular disease in its broadest terms. Heart International is indexed in a number of different databases including the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), Scopus and has its full archives listed on PubMed Central. Drs Magdi El Omar and Rajesh Davé both head up the journal as its Editor-in-Chief.

C3 is a leading global annual cardiology conference that is rapidly growing. It has been designed for physicians who specialise in interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, podiatry, as well as fellows, residents, and other healthcare professionals interested in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The 2019 event celebrates the 15th year of the congress, welcoming delegates from around the globe.

Dr Rajesh Davé said: "I and the entire scientific organizing body welcomes Heart International as C3's official Journal. This will allow C3's superb global cardiac and vascular community a new medium through which they will share their scientific research and clinical experience with their peers. Heart International will focus on publications about latest innovations, techniques, and clinical problems of today. I am very privileged to be given a role of chief editor and looking forward to growing the already excellent scientific content of Heart International."

Barney Kent, CEO & Managing Director at Touch Medical Media also commented, "We are really excited that Heart International is now the official journal of C3. Heart International includes articles that break down high science, making the content easy to digest for increasingly busy physicians. Both Editors-in-Chief, Magdi El Omar and Rajesh Davé have already made a very significant impact; the Editorial Board is growing rapidly, as are submissions to the journal. C3 have reach to the entire cardiology community, which will enable Heart International to educate physicians on a truly global scale, and we very much look forward to seeing the journal develop over the coming years."

touchCARDIO (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes European Journal of Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology and Heart International, which are peer-reviewed, free-to-access, bi-annual journals specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of cardiology. The aim of these reviews is to interpret the data from key primary papers to provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day-to-day clinical setting. Special reports, editorials, case reports and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

Heart International is led by Co-Editors-in-Chief, Dr Magdi El-Omar and Dr Rajesh Davé. Dr Magdi El-Omar is Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the Manchester Heart Centre, and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Manchester, Manchester, UK, whilst Dr Rajesh Davé is Chief Medical Executive, Holy Spirit Cardiovascular Institute, Chairman, Department of Cardiology and Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, the Ortenzio Heart Center at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA, USA. Dr Davé is Chairman of C3, whilst Dr El-Omar is a co-director of the course.

Heather Hall - Associate Editor, Heart International 
heather.hall@touchmedicalmedia.com
+44-(0)-207-193-3186

