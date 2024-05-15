Touax: Stable activity in 1st quarter 2024

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 15 May 2024 – 17 h 45

Stable activity in 1st quarter 2024

€36.4 million in revenues for the first three months of the year, stable compared with 1 st quarter 2023 (-2%)

Leasing revenue on owned equipment up +13.1%

Total restated revenue for the 1st quarter 2024 amounts to €36.4 million (€36.6 million at constant currency and scope1), stable compared to €37.1 million of restated revenue at the same period in 2023.

Restated Revenue from activities (*) Q1 2024



Q1 2023



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 17,139 2,242 Ancillary services 3,021 5,031 -2,010 Total leasing activity 22,402 22,170 232 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 13,053 -840 Total sales of equipment 12,213 13,053 -840 Total of owned activity 34,615 35,223 -608 Syndication fees 424 0 424 Management fees 1,015 1,021 -6 Sales fees 326 861 -535 Total of management activity 1,765 1,882 -117 Other capital gains on disposals 0 1 -1 Total Others 0 1 -1 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 37,106 -726

(*) To ensure an understanding of the performance of the activities, the key indicators of the Group's activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement. For this reason, no distinction is made in the management of third-party accounts, which is presented exclusively as an agent.

This presentation allows for a direct reading of syndication fees, sales fees and management fees.

This presentation does not result in any difference in EBITDA, operating profit and net profit. The accounting presentation of the revenues of the activities is reported in the annex to the press release.

Leasing revenue on owned equipment continues to improve thanks to the growth of the owned fleet and the good utilisation rate of our equipment, with an increase of +13.1% (+€2.2 million).

Ancillary services decreased by -€2.0 million, mainly on the chartering activity for the River Barges division. Sale of owned equipment fell by -€0.8 million, particularly on the Containers activity.

Management activities remained stable (-€0.1 million), while the fall in sales fees on second-hand equipment owned by investors (-€0.5 million) was compensated by the increase of syndication fees (+€0.4 million).

ANALYSIS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2024



Q1 2023



Variation



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 12,234 11,124 1,110 Ancillary services 1,137 1,938 -801 Total leasing activity 13,371 13,062 309 Sales of owned equipment 136 76 60 Total sales of equipment 136 76 60 Total of owned activity 13,507 13,138 369 Syndication fees 188 0 188 Management fees 558 538 20 Total of management activity 746 538 208 Total Freight railcars 14,253 13,676 577 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,749 1,878 -129 Ancillary services 1,196 2,072 -876 Total leasing activity 2,945 3,950 -1,005 Sales of owned equipment 1 0 1 Total sales of equipment 1 0 1 Total of owned activity 2,946 3,950 -1,004 Management fees 32 11 21 Total of management activity 32 11 21 Total River Barges 2,978 3,961 -983 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5,393 4,133 1,260 Ancillary services 688 1,021 -333 Total leasing activity 6,081 5,154 927 Sales of owned equipment 8,955 10,211 -1,256 Total sales of equipment 8,955 10,211 -1,256 Total of owned activity 15,036 15,365 -329 Syndication fees 236 0 236 Management fees 425 472 -47 Sales fees 326 861 -535 Total of management activity 987 1,333 -346 Total Containers 16,023 16,698 -675 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 4 1 Total leasing activity 5 4 1 Sales of owned equipment 3,121 2,766 355 Total sales of equipment 3,121 2,766 355 Total of owned activity 3,126 2,770 356 Other capital gains on disposals 0 1 -1 Total Others 0 1 -1 Total Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,126 2,771 355 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 37,106 -726

The Freight Railcars business grew by 4.2% (+€0.6 million), driven by leasing revenues from owned equipment. This increase is explained by the regular investments generating additional revenues, and by maintaining an average utilisation rate of 87% in the 1st quarter of 2024. Management activities also performed well, rising by +€0.2 million with the resumption of syndication transactions.

The River Barges activity decreased by -€1.0 million compared with the 1st quarter of 2023. This decrease is due to the slowdown of the ancillary chartering services (with a limited impact on earnings, as the chartering costs decreased at the same time), and to the average utilisation rate of 92.5% during the quarter (compared with 100% the previous year). However, the utilisation rate returned to 100% at the end of March 2024.

Revenues in the Containers division amounted to €16.0 million but decreased by -€0.7 million over the period. In the context of market normalisation since the beginning of 2023, sales of owned containers and ancillary services (pick-up charges) respectively decreased by -€1.3 million and -€0.3 million compared with the 1st quarter 2023. Contrary, leasing revenue on owned equipment rose by +€1.3 million driven by an average utilisation rate of 96.7% during the quarter (compared with 95.1% for the full year 2023).

Management activities fell by -€0.3 million, due to a slight decline in sale fees on investor equipment.

The Modular Buildings, accounted in the "Miscellaneous" line, has been continuing to perform well since 2023, showing a net increase of +€0.4 million (+13%). The coming year looks good, with a high order backlog.

OUTLOOK

The normalisation of the container traffic ended early 2024, and the container trade expressed in TEU-miles is now expected to rise by +9.2% over the year (or +4.1% if the "Red Sea effect” is adjusted), according to Clarkson forecasts dated April 2024. This rebound should lead to an increase in leasing demand. The resilient growth in the USA should also boost sales.

The rail container traffic in Europe is down, reflecting a growth gap between the American and the European markets. However, the rail and river markets remain promising. With its expertise in the intermodal, rail and river transport sectors, TOUAX benefits from a unique position at the heart of sustainable transport infrastructure, and intends to increase its commitment to Corporate and Social Responsibility, for a low-carbon economy.

UPCOMING EVENTS

APPENDICES

1 – Analysis of revenue from activities

Revenue from activities Q1 2024



Q1 2023



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 17,139 Ancillary services 3,644 6,436 Total leasing activity 23,025 23,575 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 13,053 Total sales of equipment 12,213 13,053 Total of owned activity 35,238 36,628 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 8,716 9,485 Syndication fees 424 0 Management fees 421 372 Sales fees 326 861 Total of management activity 9,887 10,718 Other capital gains on disposals 0 1 Total Others 0 1 Total Revenue from activities 45,125 47,347

2 - Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities Q1 2024



Retreatment



Retreated Q1 2023



Retreatment



Retreated (in € thousand) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 19,381 17,139 17,139 Ancillary services 3,644 -623 3,021 6,436 -1,405 5,031 Total leasing activity 23,025 -623 22,402 23,575 -1,405 22,170 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 12,213 13,053 13,053 Total sales of equipment 12,213 12,213 13,053 13,053 Total of owned activity 35,238 -623 34,615 36,628 -1,405 35,223 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 8,716 -8,716 0 9,485 -9,485 0 Syndication fees 424 424 0 0 Management fees 421 594 1,015 372 649 1,021 Sales fees 326 326 861 0 861 Total of management activity 9,887 -8,122 1,765 10,718 -8,836 1,882 Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 1 1 Total Others 0 0



1 1 Total Revenue from activities 45,125 -8,745 36,380 47,347 -10,241 37,106





1 Based on a comparable structure and on average exchange rates at 31 March 2023

