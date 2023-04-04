SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'355 -0.7%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9934 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.2%  Gold 2'020 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'444 0.4%  Dollar 0.9070 -0.7%  Öl 84.4 -0.5% 
Touax SCA Aktie
04.04.2023 17:45:00

Touax: share capital and voting rights at March 31, 2023

Touax SCA
7.34 EUR 1.10%
REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 4 April 2023 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: Touax SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

DateTotal shares outstandingTotal voting rightsTotal exercisable voting rights*
March 31, 20237,011,5478,350,6118,266,084

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        

