05.03.2025 17:45:00

TOUAX : share capital and voting rights at February 28, 2025

Touax SCA
4.17 EUR 3.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 5 March 2025 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: Touax SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

DateTotal shares outstandingTotal voting rightsTotal exercisable voting rights*
February 28, 20257,011,5478,335,6248,298,298

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        
        

Attachment


