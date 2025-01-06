REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 6 January 2025 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by Touax SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2024:

- Number of shares: 10 352

- Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €

During the second half of 2024, a total of:

PURCHASE 64 237 shares 294 258,61 € 826 transactions SALE 65 813 shares 294 803,68 € 733 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 28 June 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 11 928

- Cash in the liquidity account: 22 484,66 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ? ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

ANNEX

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR TOTAL 826 64 237 294 258,61 733 65 813 294 803,68 01/07/2024 0 0 0 24 3061 10905,81 02/07/2024 0 0 0 13 1315 5060 03/07/2024 3 325 1269,5 9 685 2713,25 04/07/2024 0 0 0 4 280 1134,2 05/07/2024 1 76 307,8 11 627 2559,87 08/07/2024 4 161 672,99 11 2142 8956,86 09/07/2024 6 895 3982,4 5 965 4465,2 10/07/2024 7 366 1647,93 5 680 3085,2 11/07/2024 8 475 2143,36 2 240 1086 12/07/2024 2 450 2031 2 270 1228,5 15/07/2024 7 840 3783,15 0 0 0 16/07/2024 9 774 3459,42 3 950 4303,5 17/07/2024 5 515 2312 1 50 226,5 18/07/2024 1 65 294,45 6 640 2905,55 19/07/2024 0 0 0 4 146 662,28 22/07/2024 4 1072 4915,32 3 90 414,8 23/07/2024 0 0 0 8 755 3548,15 24/07/2024 3 235 1121,4 12 712 3411,42 25/07/2024 5 394 1901,58 6 367 1778,21 26/07/2024 2 65 317,2 6 322 1575,4 29/07/2024 2 151 736,88 7 120 588 30/07/2024 3 106 518,28 3 140 688,8 31/07/2024 3 625 3071,75 9 710 3513,15 01/08/2024 7 281 1474,4 5 479 2567,44 02/08/2024 11 806 4118,98 4 289 1511,98 05/08/2024 25 2490 12315,95 4 890 4443,5 06/08/2024 8 832 3816,96 9 1011 4811,19 07/08/2024 0 0 0 20 1962 9803,02 08/08/2024 3 100 512 3 47 241,88 09/08/2024 6 523 2691,72 3 92 474,2 12/08/2024 6 668 3422,38 0 0 0 13/08/2024 4 315 1648,9 10 927 4796,46 14/08/2024 2 111 583,86 4 104 549,12 15/08/2024 17 2324 11763,44 8 519 2653,48 16/08/2024 5 544 2852,62 10 824 4389,16 19/08/2024 9 464 2407,96 1 35 182,7 20/08/2024 14 1070 5388,84 1 20 100,8 21/08/2024 12 947 4632,64 1 3 14,91 22/08/2024 18 1966 9301,32 6 298 1382,97 23/08/2024 4 144 678,36 5 108 506,09 26/08/2024 0 0 0 7 529 2514,65 27/08/2024 3 122 579,48 3 120 571,78 28/08/2024 0 0 0 3 6 28,56 29/08/2024 2 117 555,38 2 98 466,48 30/08/2024 1 45 213,3 3 424 2025,72 02/09/2024 5 183 867,66 0 0 0 03/09/2024 4 53 249,1 3 100 472 04/09/2024 16 673 3135,06 0 0 0 05/09/2024 4 10 46,1 2 22 101,64 06/09/2024 8 328 1497,01 2 43 196,94 09/09/2024 2 65 297,2 8 630 2909,64 10/09/2024 10 440 2039,53 0 0 0 11/09/2024 1 17 77,86 2 24 110,16 12/09/2024 10 442 2025,5 5 208 957,68 13/09/2024 16 847 3873,32 6 565 2611,09 16/09/2024 4 500 2350 41 3497 16950,77 17/09/2024 18 838 4452,36 3 70 362,2 18/09/2024 20 2035 10150,54 10 1285 6446,5 19/09/2024 13 1546 7348,62 10 866 4233,83 20/09/2024 9 520 2506,9 2 175 856,5 23/09/2024 9 654 3105,55 4 600 2880 24/09/2024 13 1788 8328,12 5 496 2363,12 25/09/2024 0 0 0 9 1306 6141,26 26/09/2024 4 150 711 7 805 3826,9 27/09/2024 0 0 0 6 650 3102 30/09/2024 16 1049 4921,83 7 701 3347,78 01/10/2024 4 435 2030,5 6 470 2204,8 02/10/2024 2 185 863,05 12 1685 7928,04 03/10/2024 0 0 0 6 307 1453,58 04/10/2024 2 90 424,4 20 1609 7683,37 07/10/2024 1 365 1832,3 2 170 858 08/10/2024 15 1183 5855,6 6 648 3234,45 09/10/2024 6 702 3473,16 2 16 79,26 10/10/2024 5 180 878,55 12 1481 7321,49 11/10/2024 5 255 1268,1 4 87 435,2 14/10/2024 5 335 1659,3 0 0 0 15/10/2024 3 252 1250,92 7 523 2605,28 16/10/2024 8 404 2002,8 0 0 0 17/10/2024 8 610 3000,59 0 0 0 18/10/2024 11 1041 5034,27 1 100 490 21/10/2024 20 2534 11846,88 16 2405 11655,07 22/10/2024 2 300 1446 2 150 724,5 23/10/2024 5 213 1026,52 1 1 4,83 24/10/2024 17 2438 11465,49 5 564 2709,17 25/10/2024 10 367 1736,24 1 4 18,88 28/10/2024 12 751 3522,13 0 0 0 29/10/2024 3 140 646,9 1 100 463 30/10/2024 5 82 374,86 1 89 407,62 31/10/2024 9 516 2354,64 6 935 4324,55 01/11/2024 1 88 400,4 4 190 863,1 04/11/2024 7 347 1561,5 3 360 1636,1 05/11/2024 2 42 189,62 2 21 94,93 06/11/2024 0 0 0 6 328 1486,45 07/11/2024 12 550 2489,36 2 100 456,5 08/11/2024 5 224 1011,24 1 20 90,2 11/11/2024 9 580 2593,9 4 348 1562,41 12/11/2024 4 205 913,45 4 340 1523,2 13/11/2024 5 122 543,02 1 100 446 14/11/2024 1 3 13,35 5 27 120,22 15/11/2024 8 439 1956,75 7 368 1652,32 18/11/2024 5 280 1248,33 5 135 603,45 19/11/2024 4 290 1287,1 0 0 0 20/11/2024 2 90 396,5 4 178 785,76 21/11/2024 0 0 0 6 814 3603,11 22/11/2024 19 1161 5061,19 1 55 239,25 25/11/2024 7 451 1914,8 2 101 434,3 26/11/2024 10 510 2064,94 2 58 232,48 27/11/2024 11 430 1685,44 0 0 0 28/11/2024 1 94 366,6 2 400 1570 29/11/2024 0 0 0 11 1417 5642,23 02/12/2024 20 875 3463,73 0 0 0 03/12/2024 7 296 1098,96 3 390 1459,8 04/12/2024 4 146 541,66 10 585 2181,56 05/12/2024 3 250 935,5 8 715 2691,25 06/12/2024 9 657 2524,11 23 1710 6544,32 09/12/2024 1 40 156 6 182 715,2 10/12/2024 3 130 509,5 3 29 114,1 11/12/2024 2 95 371,45 10 1150 4547,77 12/12/2024 6 394 1561,97 8 413 1650,75 13/12/2024 0 0 0 9 739 2975,29 16/12/2024 5 150 597,2 8 800 3214 17/12/2024 13 497 1972,89 2 300 1200 18/12/2024 1 50 197,5 6 346 1371,42 19/12/2024 11 1443 5648,06 15 2228 8978,84 20/12/2024 6 404 1548,99 7 249 966 23/12/2024 11 1332 5028,88 4 112 422,22 24/12/2024 8 514 1910,68 2 59 220,05 27/12/2024 14 1711 6281,24 9 1263 4685,52 30/12/2024 3 122 460,6 17 1580 5892,88 31/12/2024 14 2250 8330,84 2 164 612,86

