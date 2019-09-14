Totallee Launches Thin Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting alongside Apple's new iPhone, Totallee, the leading manufacturer of thin phone cases, is pleased to announce the release of the world's thinnest iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max case.

"Our cases are now available for the new iPhones without a wait time and will ship within 1 day," stated Matthias Hug, the founder of Totallee. "This makes us one of the very first iPhone accessory manufacturers to be able to bring to market protective cases for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max."

Apple's new iPhone line officially went on sale today, September 13th. According to Hug, the release of his company's new cases in tandem with Apple's own release will allow people to protect their expensive device from day one.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our customers cases that offer protection without adding bulk," stated Hug. "Our case is the ideal option for people who enjoy the form factor of the iPhone 11 but want a layer of extra protection."

At only 0.02", the company's iPhone cases are the thinnest on the market and guaranteed to keep smartphones free from imperfections without adding any bulk. Totallee's cases are minimalistic and completely branding-free. Some customers and the press have already received this year's version of Totallee's super thin case. Hug says the response from consumers was overwhelming.

"Our customers appreciated that we are ready with a product that will help them protect their new iPhone," stated Hug. "Over the past six years, Totallee has been establishing itself as a premium brand for thin iPhone cases."

While many iPhone accessory makers charge people upwards of $50 for cases, Totallee cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers. This is how the company is able to offer high-quality phone cases at affordable prices. Consumers can purchase the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max cases for just $29. They are also backed by a two-year warranty.

"We feel confident that customers will enjoy their Totallee case. This is why each product includes a money-back guarantee. Should the case not meet you're expectations, we'll refund your money," stated Hug.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro max case is available in 7 colors, including a clear option that let's you show off your new iPhone. To purchase the company's newest case, visit www.totalleecase.com.

ABOUT TOTALLEE: Totallee helps people protect their phones without adding bulk. Based in California, the company's products are designed to be minimalistic and to enhance the experience owners have with their iPhone. "We are a small business that cares about the products we create and the people we sell them to," according to the company's founder, Matthias Hug.

