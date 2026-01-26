Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’127 -0.2%  SPI 18’174 -0.3%  Dow 48’982 -0.2%  DAX 24’953 0.2%  Euro 0.9217 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’953 0.1%  Gold 5’076 1.9%  Bitcoin 68’234 1.3%  Dollar 0.7768 0.2%  Öl 65.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +24%
TRATON-Aktie: VW-Tochter beschleunigt Weg zu autonomen Lkw
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: HSBC sieht nach Auslieferungsdaten weiter Risiken
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Patentklage gegen Meta und EssilorLuxottica Smartglasses - EssilorLuxottica-Aktie unter Druck
Suche...

TotalEnergies Aktie 524773 / FR0000120271

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2026 15:08:01

TotalEnergies Inks Agreement Extending Waha Concessions Up To End-2050

TotalEnergies
54.50 CHF 1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - France's integrated energy company TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) announced Monday the signing of an agreement extending the Waha Concessions up to December 31, 2050.

This agreement sets new fiscal terms allowing increase of the production of these concessions that are currently producing around 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

It now paves the way for a new phase of investments, including the development of the North Gialo field, which is expected to add 100,000 boe/d of production.

TotalEnergies has been present in Libya since 1956. In 2025, the Company's production in the country averaged 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

In Paris, TotalEnergies shares are gaining 2.09 euros or 1.21 percent to trade at 59.19 euros.

Nachrichten zu TotalEnergies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten