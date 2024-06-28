Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’994 -0.1%  SPI 15’917 -0.2%  Dow 39’164 0.1%  DAX 18’223 0.1%  Euro 0.9621 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’890 -0.3%  Gold 2’334 0.3%  Bitcoin 55’126 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8989 0.0%  Öl 86.8 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Lalique-Aktionäre genehmigen Dekotierung
Starke Aktienmarkt-Performance: Anleger waren seit 2021 nicht mehr so zuversichtlich
US-Inflation im Mai rückläufig
EU-Zulassung der Roche-Medikamente Piasky und Vabysmo rückt näher - Roche-Aktie stabil
Luzerner Kantonalbank-Aktie profitiert: Erhöhte Gewinnprognose für 2024
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Albion Venture Capital Trust Aktie [Valor: 436279 / ISIN: GB0002039625]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2024 15:09:17

Total voting rights and Capital

finanzen.net zero Albion Venture Capital Trust-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Albion Venture Capital Trust
0.42 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 28 June 2024, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of shareTotal number of shares in issueNumber of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attachedNumber of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares160,007,12522,002,939138,004,1861

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

28 June 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Nachrichten zu Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.06.2024
09:00 SMI kann 12.000er-Marke halten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung auf der Probe
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’505.15 19.70 NRSSMU
Short 12’780.58 13.50 SSCM8U
Short 13’229.85 8.94 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’993.75 28.06.2024 15:09:35
Long 11’519.76 19.54 UBSTBU
Long 11’260.00 13.82
Long 10’774.12 8.84 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch in die Verlustzone: Rheinmetall erhält Grossauftrag für Pumpe für Hybrid-Fahrzeuge
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
Nike-Aktie rutscht ab: Nike rechnet weiterhin mit rückläufigen Erträgen - Chance für adidas und PUMA?
Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
NVIDIA-Hauptversammlung: Grosse Pläne mit KI
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: Das ist die Dividendenausschüttung von NVIDIA
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit