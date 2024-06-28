|
28.06.2024 15:09:17
Total voting rights and Capital
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
Total Voting Rights and Capital
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:
As at 28 June 2024, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
|Class and nominal value of share
|Total number of shares in issue
|Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)
|Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
|Ordinary 1p shares
|160,007,125
|22,002,939
|138,004,186
|1
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
28 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
