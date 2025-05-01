Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’117 0.4%  SPI 16’479 0.6%  Dow 40’669 0.4%  DAX 22’497 0.3%  Euro 0.9358 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’160 0.0%  Gold 3’236 -1.6%  Bitcoin 78’714 1.2%  Dollar 0.8279 0.2%  Öl 61.0 -3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swissquote1067586Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Robinhood mit Gewinnsprung - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Hashdex - Krypto-IndexETPs für innovative Investoren, seit 2018
Meta überzeugt mit Zahlen und KI-Investitionen - Anleger greifen bei der Meta-Aktie zu
Salesforce-Aktie im Blick: Verzockt sich Salesforce mit KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.05.2025 08:05:00

Total voting rights

Foresight Group Holdings
3.71 GBP -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
01 May 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company") 
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 116,347,803 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares"). The Company holds 2,977,718 Shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights.

 
Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 113,370,085.

This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary		Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100

Nachrichten zu Foresight Group Holdings Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten