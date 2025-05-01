Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 08:01:00

Total voting rights

Paypoint PLCShs
8.00 EUR 1.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

1 May 2025

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 30 April 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 70,540,909 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,540,909 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


