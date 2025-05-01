Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’117 0.4%  SPI 16’479 0.6%  Dow 40’669 0.4%  DAX 22’497 0.3%  Euro 0.9358 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’160 0.0%  Gold 3’236 -1.6%  Bitcoin 78’714 1.2%  Dollar 0.8279 0.2%  Öl 61.0 -3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swissquote1067586Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Robinhood mit Gewinnsprung - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Hashdex - Krypto-IndexETPs für innovative Investoren, seit 2018
Meta überzeugt mit Zahlen und KI-Investitionen - Anleger greifen bei der Meta-Aktie zu
Salesforce-Aktie im Blick: Verzockt sich Salesforce mit KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.05.2025 08:00:00

Total voting rights

Irish Continental Group
4.90 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company”) confirms that as at 30 April 2025:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 162,089,315 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 162,089,315 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

1 May 2025

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628,        Email: info@icg.ie


Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten