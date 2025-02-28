|
28.02.2025 18:59:22
Total voting rights
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
Total Voting Rights
28 February 2025
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 301,162,866 Ordinary Shares.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 301,162,866. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Nachrichten zu Foresight Vct Plc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foresight Vct Plc
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Daten: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex stabil ins Wochenende ging. Die US-Börsen notieren zum Wochenschluss in Grün. Am Freitag zeigten sich die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost tiefrot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}