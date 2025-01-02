Total voting rights

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’544 -0.1%  DAX 19’909 -0.4%  Euro 0.9379 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’896 0.6%  Gold 2’635 0.4%  Bitcoin 86’447 0.9%  Dollar 0.9047 -0.3%  Öl 75.0 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Goldpreis: Zum Jahresstart auf der Suche nach Orientierung
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom finalisiert Übernahme von Vodafone Italia
RWE-Chef lehnt Rückkehr zu Atomkraft ab
Lindt&Sprüngli geht gegen Aldi Suisse wegen Lindor-Nachahmung vor
Suche...
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.01.2025 08:05:00

Total voting rights

Paypoint PLCShs
7.80 GBP 1.17%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

2 January 2025

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 31 December 2024, the Company's share capital consisted of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten