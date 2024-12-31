Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Aktie [Valor: 51747719 / ISIN: GB00BKF2JH04]
Total voting rights

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
0.98 GBP -0.51%
FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 December 2024, it has 38,455,512 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 38,455,512. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


