Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’793 -1.5%  SPI 15’712 -1.4%  Dow 41’763 -0.9%  DAX 19’078 -0.9%  Euro 0.9424 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’828 -1.2%  Gold 2’749 0.1%  Bitcoin 59’769 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8664 0.3%  Öl 74.2 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Abrdn Investments wird neuer ETF-Emittent bei der Schweizer Börse SIX
ARYZTA schliesst Rückzahlung von Hybridanleihe ab
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Kursänderungen am Devisenmarkt bleiben in engen Spannen - Euro/Franken-Paar kaum bewegt
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2024 08:05:00

Total voting rights

Paypoint PLCShs
7.70 GBP -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

1 November 2024

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 31 October 2024, the Company's share capital consisted of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.24 In U.S. Presidential Election Years, Look to Small-Cap and Value Stocks
31.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Spanien - Auf Wachstumskurs / Continental - Gebremste Geschäfte
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Erwartungen
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.79 18.38 BNHSCU
Short 12’491.87 13.68 OGSSMU
Short 12’945.95 8.91 0SSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’792.92 31.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’340.00 19.27
Long 11’002.36 13.44 SSRM1U
Long 10’640.00 8.73
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Börsenwert 2025: Welche Aktie Analysten noch vor NVIDIA sehen
Trump Media-Aktie nach schlechtestem Handelstag seit Monaten weiter mit Verlusten
Neuer Offshore-Windpark in Dänemark: RWE-Projekt genehmigt - Aktie verliert trotzdem
EQS-News: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der DAX aktuell
Milliarden-Deal: Siemens will Altair übernehmen - Siemens- und Altair-Aktien sinken
Swisscom-Aktie tiefer: Swisscom verzeichnet weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Uber-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Uber meldet deutliches Gewinnplus
Trump-Faktor und Marktbedingungen könnten für neuen Bitcoin-Rekord sorgen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten