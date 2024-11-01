|
01.11.2024 08:05:00
Total voting rights
1 November 2024
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As of 31 October 2024, the Company's share capital consisted of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
