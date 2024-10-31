|
31.10.2024 14:05:01
Total voting rights
31 October 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 October 2024, there were 363,406,990 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 363,406,990.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX tiefer -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An der Wall Street dürften am Donnerstag Verluste gemacht werden. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnertag nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}