SMI 12'317 0.3%  SPI 16'356 0.3%  Dow 40'843 0.2%  DAX 18'366 -0.8%  Euro 0.9460 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'840 -0.7%  Gold 2'436 -0.5%  Bitcoin 56'575 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8772 -0.1%  Öl 81.6 1.1% 
Top News
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Analyse: Warburg Research vergibt Buy an Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Donnerstagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Toyota hat Gewinn im ersten Quartal gesteigert - Toyota-Aktie dennoch tiefrot
Microsoft-Aktie nach den Quartalszahlen: So reagieren die Analysten
Aktien-Tipp Merck-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
01.08.2024 13:01:34

Total voting rights

finanzen.net zero Irish Continental Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Irish Continental Group
4.82 GBP 2.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company”) confirms that as at 31 July 2024:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 164,530,565 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 164,530,565 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

1 August 2024

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628,  Email: info@icg.ie


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’850.00 8.65
Short 14’900.00 18.67
Short 14’950.00 10.41
SMI-Kurs: 12’317.44 31.07.2024 17:31:39
Long 11’680.00 19.85
Long 11’400.00 13.76
Long 10’980.00 8.68
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

