28.06.2024 19:15:00

Total voting rights

finanzen.net zero Foresight Vct-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Foresight Vct
0.72 GBP 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Total Voting Rights
28 June 2024

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 June 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 275,478,783 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 275,478,783. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


