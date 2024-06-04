Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’995 -0.1%  SPI 15’983 -0.1%  Dow 38’571 -0.3%  DAX 18’608 0.6%  Euro 0.9752 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’004 0.4%  Gold 2’350 0.0%  Bitcoin 61’576 0.0%  Dollar 0.8946 -0.1%  Öl 77.8 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539GameStop2274310Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Lufthansa-Aktie ein
Nachfolge von UBS-Chef Ermotti: Das sind die aussichtsreichsten Kandidaten
Continental-Analyse: Bernstein Research gibt Continental-Aktie niedrigeres Rating in neuer Bewertung
Ausblick: voestalpine gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
JPMorgan nach Ethereum-ETF-Zulassung mit Bedenken bezüglich weiterer Krypto-ETFs
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.06.2024 08:00:00

Total voting rights

finanzen.net zero Irish Continental Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Irish Continental Group
4.50 GBP 10.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company”) confirms that as at 31 May 2024:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 164,475,715 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 164,475,715 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

4 June 2024

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628,        Email: info@icg.ie


Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Tag der (Zins-)Wahrheit
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
03.06.24 SMI stürmt über 12.000er-Marke
03.06.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank schwächelt
03.06.24 Kapitalschutz und Rendite in einem
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
31.05.24 Why Does Crude Oil Track Soybean Oil, Diesel?
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’480.69 19.86 S2S3JU
Short 12’743.84 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’251.43 8.67 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’995.22 03.06.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’520.00 19.59
Long 11’280.00 13.90
Long 10’820.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Roche am 03.06.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Trump bekennt sich zu Bitcoin - Biden in der Kritik
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
GameStop-Aktie +21 Prozent: Roaring Kitty offenbart grosse GameStop-Beteiligung
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
UBS- und American Express-Aktien tiefer: Swisscard-Eigentümer CS und Amex führen Vertrag nicht fort
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
Meyer Burger-Verwaltungsrat beantragt Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 750:1 - Aktie fällt
Meyer Burger pr&#228;sentiert sich mit Produktneuheiten bei Intersolar Europe in M&#252;nchen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit