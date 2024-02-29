THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

29 February 2024

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 29 February 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 177,546,529 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 177,546,529 Ordinary Shares. These figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

