Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'965 0.1%  SPI 14'337 0.2%  Dow 36'138 -0.2%  DAX 16'533 0.8%  Euro 0.9445 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'453 0.9%  Gold 2'017 -0.6%  Bitcoin 38'418 4.9%  Dollar 0.8756 0.3%  Öl 77.5 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Take Two622906Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Lonza1384101ams24924656Tesla11448018
Top News
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Alternative Investments: Ein eleganter Zugang
Nachfrage nach Hybrid-Autos 2023 deutlich angestiegen - Tesla-CEO Elon Musk hält nicht viel von Hybriden
EVOTEC-Aktie: Was Analysten im November vom Papier halten
Ausblick: GameStop präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Endeavour Mining Aktie [Valor: 111964350 / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2023 19:18:00

Total voting rights

finanzen.net zero Endeavour Mining-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Endeavour Mining
30.75 CAD -2.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 05 December 2023 Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 30 November 2023, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 245,932,202 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 33,451 ordinary shares were held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 245,898,751.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Martino De CiccioBrunswick Group LLP in London
Deputy CFO and Head of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2706+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten